Photo Gallery: Rod Stewart and Culture Club delight fans at Franklin's Gardens

Rod Stewart headed to Northampton on the second date of his UK tour.

Thousands of Rod Stewart fans packed into the cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, in Northampton on Wednesday night to see the acclaimed singer headline.

Stewart played a career spanning set featuring some of his biggest songs from across his illustrious career.

Opening proceedings was Boy George and Culture Club with George later returning to the stage to perform with Rod Stewart.

The Chron was there to photograph both acts and fans inside. A full review of the show will follow.

