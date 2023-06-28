News you can trust since 1931
Rod Stewart on stage at the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.Rod Stewart on stage at the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.
Rod Stewart on stage at the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Photo Gallery: Rod Stewart and Culture Club delight fans at Franklin's Gardens

Rod Stewart headed to Northampton on the second date of his UK tour.
By David Jackson
Published 29th Jun 2023, 00:43 BST

Thousands of Rod Stewart fans packed into the cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, in Northampton on Wednesday night to see the acclaimed singer headline.

Stewart played a career spanning set featuring some of his biggest songs from across his illustrious career.

Opening proceedings was Boy George and Culture Club with George later returning to the stage to perform with Rod Stewart.

The Chron was there to photograph both acts and fans inside. A full review of the show will follow.

Rod Stewart on stage at the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

1. Rod Stewart on stage Franklin's Gardens

Rod Stewart on stage at the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Fans inside the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

2. Fans inside Franklin's Gardens

Fans inside the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Rod Stewart on stage at the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

3. Rod Stewart on stage at Franklin's Gardens

Rod Stewart on stage at the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Fans inside the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

4. Fans inside Franklin's Gardens

Fans inside the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

