International Superstar DJ set to play at The Pomfret Arms Summer Party
The Mystery DJ / Producer has played for the biggest dance record label in the world, Glitterbox and Defected Records, and will perform at a free event on Sunday, 13th August.
Playing along side the mystery DJ at the Summer Party are some of the finest DJs from Revolution Radio and Inspiration FM, Including Mark Manning, Ryan Leivers, Mark Dean, Paul Vega, Sandy Baird, Phil West and Ian Loveshack.
The only clue organiser DJ Ian Loveshack is giving is that the mystery headliner is from Northampton.
Expect to hear the DJs playing Nu Disco and Ibiza Anthems. The party starts at 2pm on Sunday 13th August at The Pomfret Arms in Far Cotton.