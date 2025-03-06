Glastonbury 2025: breaking down this year’s line-up by genre – is there a dominant theme this year?
- The first wave of acts for Glastonbury Festival 2025 have been announced earlier today (March 6 2025.)
- Joining the already confirmed Sir Rod Stewart and Neil Young are the likes of The 1975, Biffy Clyro, Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX.
- But is there a predominant genre at this year’s event at Worthy Farm, and should rock fans be worried?
Whether you’re a fan of the current line-up or one of those who thinks that this year’s announced acts at Glastonbury Festival are a ‘bust,’ everyone’s talking about it today.
With the reveal of Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX and The 1975 among the many names that have been confirmed by the festival, is this year’s line-up perhaps the most eclectic it has been in recent years?
We ask as there is a huge hip-hop representation confirmed already for this year, with Denzel Curry, Loyle Carner and the illustrious Busta Rhymes announced, and potentially more to come with organisers stating that by no means is this ‘it’ in terms of this year’s performers.
But are rock fans getting worried over more and more ‘Top 40’ acts performing at Worthy Farm year on year? It does evoke memories of when Jay-Z headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2008 - the first hip-hop artist to do so - which prompted Noel Gallagher to state that “hip-hop is wrong” for the festival.
So are rock acts being surpassed by pop and hip-hop artists so far this year? We’ve corralled the artists announced into four simple genres (to keep things really easy) and took a look at what genre, so far, is being represented the most at Glastonbury 2025.
Glastonbury 2025 line-up by genre
Pop
- Gracie Abrams
- Lola Young
- PinkPantheress
- Self Esteem
- Charli XCX
- Raye
- Scissor Sisters
- The Script
- JADE
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Celeste
- Djo
- Joy Crookes
- Katy J Pearson
- Brandi Carlile
- Rod Stewart
- Shaboozey
Rock/Indie/Alternative
- The 1975
- Biffy Clyro
- Alanis Morissette
- Wet Leg
- Anohni and the Johnsons
- Blossoms
- English Teacher
- Franz Ferdinand
- Inhaler
- Osees
- Supergrass
- Wunderhorse
- Neil Young
- Deftones
- John Fogerty
- Beth Gibbons
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Beabadoobee
- Gary Numan
- Japanese Breakfast
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Lucy Dacus
- Nick Lowe
- Nova Twins
- TV on the Radio
- Weezer
- Bob Vylan
- Wolf Alice
- The Libertines
- Future Islands
- Girl in Red
- Snow Patrol
- Sprints
- St. Vincent
- The Big Moon
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- The Maccabees
- Turnstile
Folk/Traditional
- CMAT
- Burning Spear
- Vieux Farka Touré
- Father John MistyNoah Kahan
- Kae Tempest
Dance/Electronic
- Fatboy Slim
- Floating Points
- Glass Beams
- Caribou
- Leftfield
- The Prodigy
- Overmono
- Danilo Plessow
- Parcels
- Pawsa
Hip-Hop/R&B/Funk
- Loyle Carner
- Busta Rhymes
- Denzel Curry
- BadBadNotGood
- Doechii
- Amaarae
- Kneecap
- Pa Salieu
- Greentea Peng
- Yussef Dayes
- Ezra Collective
- En Vogue
- Myles Smith
- Jorja Smith
- AJ Tracey
What genres are represented the most so far at Glastonbury 2025?
Fear not, fans of guitar-based music; your genre has not been surpassed yet!
We worked out that rock, indie and alternative acts still account for 37% of this year’s line-up, while pop music comes in second, making up 23.3% of the first line-up announcement. That is very closely followed by hip-hop, R&B and funk with just over 19% with dance and EDM and folk/traditional coming fourth and fifth respectively.
What are your thoughts on this year’s Glastonbury 2025 line-up so far, and do you think that more pop or hip-hop acts might be included? Let us know your thoughts on the genre representation by leaving a comment down below.
