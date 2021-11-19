Sneak peek of the magical Winter Light Trail at Delapre Abbey in Northampton

The Winter Light Trail at Delapre Abbey is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

As you enter the Abbey's grounds, you are immediately greeted with a bar and outdoor seating area adorned with fairy lights. Surrounding the seating area are cosy mini chalets that you can sit in with friends and enjoy a steaming mulled wine, winter warmer or Christmas cocktail.

Venturing through the gardens and grounds, you can expect to be blown away from the enchanting displays and special effects as you wander through sparkling tree lines flooded in colour, tunnels of light, soundscapes and larger than life illuminations

It is a real treat to start getting into the festive spirit.

We were lucky enough to be invited along to show a sneak preview of the Winter Light Trail, which will run from from Friday, November 19 to Sunday, January 2.

Tickets - costing £15 for adults and £13 for children - are available to purchase from https://www.winterlighttrail.co.uk/.

