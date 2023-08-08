Brampton View hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including BBQ food, tombola, craft stalls and live entertinainment from Kelly, which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Staff at Brampton View made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as burgers, hot dogs, cakes scones, lemonade, hot choclate and marshmallows prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Resident, Len said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. Staff did a great job with the fete and getting everyone together. I look forward to the next one”

Seema Thomas, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Brampton View are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success and we are looking forward to our next event”