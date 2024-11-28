Investigation launched after pensioner, 78, had to be rescued from burning building in suspected arson attack
South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation over the incident, which happened on Oxford Road, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday evening (November 26).
Officers attended the scene, along with three fire crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. The woman was rescued from the burning building.
Now more details have emerged over the incident, in which a woman aged 78 was taken to hospital.
South Yorkshire Police issued a statement appealing for witnesses to the incident, which saw three fire crews spend two hours putting the flames out at the property.
Police said: “At 8.40pm on Tuesday (November 26) we responded to reports of a fire at Oxford Street, Sheffield.
“Officers and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene, and a 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
“Officers believe the fire was started deliberately and an investigation has been launched.
“Our officers will be conducting a series of high visible patrols in and around the area over the coming days.
“If you have any concerns, please stop and talk to an officer.”
They have appealed for information, and anyone with any information that could help police with their investigation is asked to contact them through the South Yorkshire Police online portal or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 872 of 26 November 2024 when you get in touch.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended a residential fire in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield last night.”
“One person was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
