Watch as groups of delayed motorists leave their cars and start multiple mini games of football along two miles of motorway.

A lorry carrying potentially hazardous chemicals caught fire, shutting the Somerset section of the M5, between junction 22 at Burnham-on-Sea, and junction 23 yesterday (October 25).

Fed up drivers got out of their cars for a kick about at around 12.30pm, while they waited for the road to reopen.

Kelly Jakeman, 29, an admin assistant, from Stourbridge, Birmingham, had been stuck since 9.30am.

A lorry carrying potentially hazardous chemicals caught fire, shutting the Somerset section between junction 22, at Burnham-on-Sea, and junction 23, from 9.30am. Motorists stuck on the M5 in four mile long queues have abandoned their cars - to play a game of football on the carriageway. | Kelly Jakeman / SWNS

She said: "There were loads of different groups playing football, and it was actually quite nice to see. There were a few mini games going across two miles of road."

The affected section of the M5 has now reopened.