Footage shows a man, who had spent the afternoon drinking, driving along tram tracks before hitting a pedestrian - causing her life-changing injuries.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a drunk driver drove along tram tracks before hitting a pedestrian, and causing her life changing injuries.

Shortly after 11.30pm on September 29 2023, Stephen Walkinshaw was driving his Jaguar F-Pace along the tram tracks in Blackpool after spending the afternoon drinking in a local pub.

Walkinshaw was over the prescribed alcohol limit and travelling at approximately 30mph in an area restricted for trams and authorised vehicles only, when he collided with the victim, a woman in her 40s who was walking with her partner enjoying a short holiday in the resort.

Stephen Walkinshaw mowed down a woman as he sped along the tram tracks in Blackpool after spending the afternoon in a pub | Lancashire Police

She suffered extensive life changing lower limb injuries that require ongoing treatment. In a victim personal statement, the woman said the collision had changed her and her family’s life and that she still suffers from both physical and mental pain.

Walkinshaw failed to stop at the scene, despite suffering significant damage to his vehicle, and continued north driving along the tram tracks. The vehicle was then spotted by a police patrol, unaware of the collision. Walkinshaw failed to stop but after a brief pursuit he was stopped and arrested.

Stephen Walkinshaw, 44, of Danebridge Place. Congleton, Cheshire, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Last week, he was sentenced to three years in prison and will be banned from driving for seven years after he is released.

Sergeant Dan Gunn, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts today are first and foremost with the victim of this horrendous collision. She suffered some significant injuries which require ongoing treatment, and the collision has had a huge impact on her and her family. I hope that this result gives her some closure and enables her to focus on her ongoing recovery.

“Walkinshaw was both over the drink drive limit and driving in an area restricted for trams when he ran down the victim and to compound his offending he failed to stop at the scene.

“I welcome this sentence which is a result of the quality and strength of the prosecution case, and my thanks go to all those involved in the investigation.”