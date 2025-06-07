Thriving Blisworth FC announce plans to expand girls section

Blisworth Under 14 Girls

Blisworth FC is experiencing significant growth in girls' football, driven by national success and campaigns, and is investing heavily in expanding their girls teams from age ranges (5-16) as well as new facilities.

Blisworth currently runs four girls' teams and aims to double that number over the summer months.

They have already launched two new Under-8 girls' teams who played their first competition at The Cobblers tournament.

The club is actively looking to add new Under’9, Under’10, and Under’11 girls' sides.

Blisworth U8s

The club cites the increasing popularity of girls' football, which will again be boosted by The upcoming Women's Euros.

The legacy of the Lionesses' Euro 2021 win and The FA's 'Let Girls Play' campaign has seen participation increase by over 50% in the last four years.

Next season, they plan to offer training and teams for girls from age 5 up to 15/16 years old and Blisworth has plans and space for a women's team.

They are actively seeking a coach to start this team, the club providing all the support needed to help the coach with badges and to finance the team and they ask anyone interested to get in touch.

Blisworth Under 12 Girls

The new clubhouse and changing rooms opens at the end of July while plans are already in place to upgrade the playing facilities and surrounding areas in the coming years.

Matt Goude said: “We are passionate about Girls football and this is an ideal time for Blisworth to start increasing and investing in our girls section.

”We already have dedicated coaches and players and our plans going forward are to offer a pathway from 5 years all the way upto adult women’s football.

”Over the last ten years we have significantly increased our youth section to the point where we have teams from Under 6 all the way upto Under 18s and then our men’s teams.

”Our men’s section has enjoyed unbridled success over the last decade and we now look to add a women’s side.

”We have tried in the past to get a consistent women’s side at the club, without success it has to be said but we are confident, if we can attract the right coaches that we can provide a fantastic platform for someone to start, and take a team forward and we urge anyone interested to please get in touch.”

The senior (men's) team begins pre-season training on Tuesday, July 1st in preparation for the new season.