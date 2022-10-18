Wales boss Pivac provides update on injured Saints star Biggar

Dan Biggar

Biggar was left out of the Wales squad for the Autumn Nations Series on Tuesday, being listed among the players who are unavailable for selection.

The 32-year-old suffered a knee injury in the Gallagher Premiership win at Wasps on October 9 was recently getting the problem assessed by a specialist.

Last weekend, Saints boss Phil Dowson was unable to say exactly when Biggar would be able to return, but he did report that the player has been wearing a knee brace.

Pivac was asked on Tuesday afternoon about when he felt Biggar would be fit to return to action.

And it appeared to be good news for Saints' chances of fielding the fly-half against Gloucester at Kingsholm on Saturday, December 3.

"With Dan, we’d expect him to be playing by the end of the autumn series, but of course the last game is against Australia so that rules him out," said Pivac.

"We haven’t selected him on that basis, but we don’t expect him to be out too long."

Biggar's absence leaves Wales needing to name a new captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Pivac admits losing the Saints man is a big blow.

"He’s been a major part since the new coaching group has been in place," Pivac said.

"He’s played the majority of the games and offers a huge amount."

Autumn Nations Series fixtures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales v New Zealand, November 5, 2022, 3.15pm

Wales v Argentina, November 12, 2022, 5.30pm

Wales v Georgia, November 19, 2022, 1pm