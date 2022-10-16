Saints boss Dowson delivers injury latest on Lawes, Biggar, Freeman and Skosan

The England star has been out of action since suffering concussion in the clash with Leicester Tigers on September 24.

But he is now progressing well and was able to return to contact training on Saturday, according to Saints boss Phil Dowson.

"Courtney Lawes is working through the concussion protocol and he did some contact today so that was really positive," said Dowson following Saturday's win against Newcastle Falcons.

Tommy Freeman is set to have an X-ray on Monday

"There's no rush on that, he takes it at his own time and the medics are brilliant at going through that because it's obviously a very new system with quite a lot of steps.

"If you miss one step, you go back but I did see Courts this morning and he was in contact training so that was good. I believe it was his first contact session.

"Courtney is really good at communicating with me and he knows what's going on."

Saints released a statement on Thursday revealing that Dan Biggar was having a knee injury assessed following the win at Wasps on October 9.

Biggar won't be available for Saints for the rest of this month, and his participation in Wales' autumn internationals remains in real doubt.

"Biggs is going to get more specialist advice in terms of what that knee looks like," Dowson said.

"At the moment, there are different opinions as to how long that's going to be, but he's just taking each day as it comes.

"He's in a brace at the moment but how long that will be I don't know."

Saints were also without Tommy Freeman and Courtnall Skosan for the game against Newcastle.

"Tommy's in a (protective) boot and that will come off on Monday," Dowson said. "I think they are going to X-ray him on Monday.

"We will get more information then.

"Courtnall just came up with late (concussion) symptoms (after being taken out in the air at Wasps).

"It might be nothing, it might be that he didn't drink enough water, but he had a headache so he was out.