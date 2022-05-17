Time to vote for your top Saints players and moments from the 2021/22 season

Saints secured a crucial win against Harlequins in their most recent match

The event – supported once again by headline sponsor GRS and hosted by David Flatman – is set for the evening of Wednesday, May 25, with voting now open until 12pm on Monday, May 23.

A series of awards are now available to be voted on by supporters; the Travis Perkins Supporters’ Player, Robinson Manufacturing Breakthrough Player, Ewing Associates Young Player and MPA Group Try of the Season prizes are all up for grabs.

The Carlsberg Players’ Player of the Season award will be voted on by the senior Saints squad, meanwhile the GRS Moment of the Season award returns for this year’s event and is also open to a supporter vote.

This year’s shortlist for the Moment of the Season award sees Saints’ 2021-22 season narrowed down to four game-changing moments from across the term.