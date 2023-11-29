When London Irish were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership for financial reasons in June, Saints moved quickly to give jobs to some of their stars.

They picked up a trio of players who fit the model at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, recruiting young, high-potential Englishmen.

One of those was lock Chunya Munga, who, at 23, appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

And he is already loving being part of a Gardens group who are working together to develop rapidly under the guidance of boss Phil Dowson.

"I'm still quite young, I like to think," said Munga, who was joined by London Irish team-mates Tarek Haffar and Tom Pearson at Saints.

"T (Haffar) has only just turned 22 and then TP (Pearson) is only 24 so it's exciting and hopefully we've got a good few years left in the game and we're looking forward to getting better and better.

"Hopefully I'm in a good place to develop, and I think I am.

"It's different to being at Irish because I was one of the youngest in my position by a country mile. We had Api (Ratuniyarawa), Rob Simmons, Adam Coleman, so me being 21, 22, I was very young in comparison.

"But here it's different, a lot of the boys are a similar age and we've got a young, talented, hungry squad, which is quite nice.

"Also, the exciting thing is that it's a squad that's challenged very well in the league and one that hasn't got that many older heads.

"It's an exciting place to be because you think we can do something really cool by growing up and getting better together."

Munga made 53 appearances in total for Irish while also representing England at Under-18s and Under-20s level.

He had initially joined the London Irish Academy as a 14-year-old, progressing through the ranks with the Exiles and making his club debut against Bristol Bears in the 2019/20 Premiership Rugby Cup.

He made his Premiership bow against Saracens later that season and such was his progression that he was called into the England training squad ahead of the Autumn Internationals in 2021.

He is yet to be capped in Test rugby, but Munga appears to be on the right trajectory as he lines up alongside the likes of Alex Moon and Alex Coles.

And, having made nine appearances for Saints so far, he is loving life at the Gardens.

"I'm really enjoying it," he said.

"It was obviously a quick turnaround from where I was previously but the boys have been great and the first thing I noticed was how welcoming everyone was.

"This is a group that wants to keep pushing to get better so I'm really enjoying my time here.

"It's a great rugby town, the whole town gets behind us so I love it."

Munga has been given a taste of the town after Saints wins as the players have adopted 'The Fields Are Green' as their victory song.

And Munga said: "I've learned a bit about the Shoe Army, a bit about the Cobblers, The Fields Are Green and all that.

"It makes everything easier when you win.

"It's so much more seamless when you win games so to be able to sing that song at the end of the 80 minutes and having a beer with the boys makes everything so much easier.

"It's been enjoyable having a few wins."

What has also been enjoyable for Munga is the fact he has been able to settle in alongside Pearson and, in particular, Haffar at Saints.

"I live with Tarek and we lived together before, when we were in the London Irish Academy," Munga explained.

"Now we live together in a little three-bed house only a stone's throw from the Gardens.

"It's quite nice because we used to be about an hour from where we used to play.

"Being five minutes from the home ground is quite nice."

Loosehead prop Haffar has yet to play for Saints due to injury but he is available now.

And Munga said: "Tarek has been frustrated not to play because he's the kind of guy who lets his rugby do the talking.

"Tarek is a very gifted athlete so when he gets to play, I'm sure he'll turn a few heads.

"He's a pretty chilled out guy, he likes playing his games so if anyone out there likes playing Destiny or Halo, give Tarek a shout because he loves it.

"He's pretty easy to live with and I know him quite well."

Haffar really caught the eye in a Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Saints, delivering a dazzling display before being forced off with a bad injury.

"I remember that game very vividly and at the start of it, he was tearing it up," Munga said.

"There was that carry where he probably went too far and fast for his own good and hurt himself, but he's an exciting young prospect.

"I really look forward to seeing him go really well. He's someone I've known for a long time and I really look forward to him putting on a Saints jersey and doing his thing because he's a freak and I'm very excited to watch him play."

Munga had been on the Saints radar for some time before he joined the club back in June.

He explained: "I had actually had a bit of contact with the guys here before.

"Dows had spoken to me before with Eamo (Eamonn Hyland), Trammer (James Craig).

"When London Irish unfortunately fell, they (Saints) asked if I would still consider coming.

"It was a very tough choice even before we lost Irish because I had to choose between here and Irish. At that time, it was my boyhood club so I decided to stay.

"But I was very grateful for the fact they still wanted me to come and push and compete here.

"I was really glad there was still an opportunity for me to come here."

Munga is grabbing his Saints chance with both hands.

He helped them to secure a crucial win last Friday, starting in the 36-33 bonus-point success against Harlequins.

And now another huge test awaits, at champions Saracens on Saturday.

"The league is so tight now," Munga said.

"Sarries, who we've got this weekend, had a strong performance against Quins but a lot of games have been very tight.

"Games are going down to people stopping each other getting bonus points.

"Everything's within seven or 10 points and in the last few minutes it's always squeaky bum time.

"There aren't many blow-outs anymore.

"We've made a strong start and although you always want to do better than you are, it's been exciting for us.

"A lot of boys have really shown what they can do and hopefully you'll see boys getting recognition at higher levels because of the rugby we're producing.

"It's been a good start to the season for us and I've really enjoyed it.

"It's been a transition for me but one I've really enjoyed."

Saracens have been in fine form of late.

And Munga added: "It's going to be a very tough game.

"Saracens' dominance in the league over the past 10 years speaks for itself and they're not slowing down by any means.

"They've won the past five games so it's going to be a tough challenge.

"It was the game that ended Saints' season (in the Premiership play-off semi-finals) last time round away so to go down there with the boys would be massive and to get a win would be enormous for the confidence of the group going forward.