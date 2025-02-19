Saints quartet start again as England take on Scotland

Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme and Tommy Freeman all start again for England in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (kick-off 4.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saints quartet retain their places in a Northampton-dominated back-line, which is unchanged from England’s victory over France in their previous Guinness Six Nations match.

Smith, who starts at fly-half, earns his ninth cap, while Mitchell, Freeman and Sleightholme will make their 21st, 18th, and eighth international appearances respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to what will be another challenging and exciting match against Scotland,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.

“The Calcutta Cup is a special fixture, and we are determined to perform to our very best in front of our supporters at Allianz Stadium.”

England team to face Scotland: 15 Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 41 caps); 14 Tommy Freeman (Saints, 17 caps), 13 Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 33 caps), 12 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 71 caps), 11 Ollie Sleightholme (Saints, 6 caps); 10 Fin Smith (Saints, 8 caps), 9 Alex Mitchell (Saints, 20 caps); 1 Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 68 caps) – vice-captain, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 46 caps), 3 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 47 caps); 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 90 caps) – captain, 5 Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 25 caps); 6 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 58 caps), 7 Ben Earl (Saracens, 39 caps), 8 Tom Willis (Saracens, 3 caps).

Replacements: 16 Jamie George (Saracens, 98 caps) – vice-captain, 17 Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 7 caps), 18 Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps), 19 George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps), 20 Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 12 caps), 21 Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 8 caps), 22 Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 12 caps), 23 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 70 caps).