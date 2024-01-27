Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But Dowson has pinpointed Tom Lockett as a player who can step up and fill the void at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens next season.

On Friday evening, Bayonne announced that lock Moon will join them on a two-year deal this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints had hoped to keep the 27-year-old, who made his 115th appearance for the black, green and gold as a replacement in the 38-13 win against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.

Alex Moon (photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Dowson was asked about Saints Academy graduate Moon after the Falcons clash.

And he said: "It was announced very quickly by the French club.

"We were still in negotiations with him this week and we're very sad because we wanted to keep Moony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there are market forces, not being involved with England, he was looking for a new opportunity so unfortunately he'll leave.

"We're lucky in that area that we've got lots and lots of quality, and Tom Lockett was man of the match for Bedford last night so he's someone we've got a lot of hope for.