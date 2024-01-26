Bayonne announce the signing of Saints lock Moon
Moon's current Saints deal expires this summer and it has now been confirmed by the French side that he will join them on a two-year contract ahead of next season.
The 27-year-old is a product of the Northampton Academy and has made 114 appearances for the black, green and gold to date.
Moon will be on the bench for Saturday's Gallagher Premiership game against Newcastle Falcons at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.
But it is now clear that this will be his final season at Saints before he moves to pastures new.
Bayonne announced the news on their website and with a quirky social media video.
In their website story, they used the line 'you must always aim for the moon, because even if you fail, you land among the stars'.
Bayonne suffered a big defeat at the hands of Saints at the Gardens earlier this month, losing 61-14 in the Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 clash.
Moon becomes the latest in a long line of Saints players to move to France, with Dan Biggar and David Ribbans among the most recent.
But the club remains well stocked in the second row, with the likes of England star Alex Coles, Temo Mayanavanua and Chunya Munga to call upon.
Promising youngster Tom Lockett will also hope for more game time as he continues to impress on loan at Bedford Blues.
Lockett was named man of the match after the Blues’ 32-25 win against London Scottish at Goldington Road on Friday night.