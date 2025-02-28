Saints boss Dowson: Cup chance is one we want to grasp with both hands

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The run-in starts here for Saints, but Phil Dowson is aware of the importance of taking one game at a time in the bid for glory this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dowson's men are still alive on three fronts, though they know there is no margin for error if they want to make this another memorable campaign.

Currently sitting eighth in the Gallagher Premiership with seven games to go, champions Saints know any defeat will be costly when they return to league action against Leicester Tigers on March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also have knockout action to look forward to in Europe as they will host Clermont Auvergne in a mouthwatering Investec Champions Cup round of 16 clash on April 4.

But before all of that, Saints have business to attend to in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

They won five of their six pool games to book a home quarter-final against Championship table-toppers Ealing Trailfinders this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

If they can win that, they would either travel to Exeter Chiefs or host Sale Sharks on the following weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Win that, and they would have a final to look forward to on the weekend after.

But it's very much a case of one step at a time - with Saints certainly not underestimating the threats Ealing will pose at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

"You never get enough knockout games, you never win enough trophies, you never have enough opportunities when you look back on your career," Dowson said.

"It's one we want to grasp with both hands.

"We're not going to think about the run-in and talk about the Premiership or Europe because we've got work to do in the PRC over the next few weeks. It could be one game or it could be three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're focusing on what's really important right now in terms of our game, what we're trying to work on and going up against Ealing this weekend."

Saints go into the game refreshed as last week was a bye week.

"I had a whole week off," Dowson said.

"It's a slog during the season and it's a slog we enjoy but it's very good to get a mid-season break so players and staff can get away from the facility and the day to day and refresh.

"We've come back in during the past couple of days and been very energetic and hungry to get stuck back in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dowson didn’t exactly switch off from rugby while he was away.

He said: “I went up to Newcastle to visit my mum with the kids, then I had a couple of days in Yorkshire on a mate's farm and it was very relaxing. The kids loved it so that was good.

“But I watched our Under-18s beat Bath in the final, which was brilliant.

“I watched the (England) Under-20s play against Scotland at Newcastle because we had players playing. Jonny Weimann, Ollie Scola, Aiden Ainsworth-Cave and Reuben Logan played in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've watched back the game from Sunday, the England A game, and it was great to see so many players represent the club on that stage. Tommy Lockett was man of the match, Curt Langdon, Tarek Haffar, Luke Green, Tom Pearson, George Hendy - there was so many players in that group and it's great to see them taking that step.

“I obviously also watched the England-Scotland game with our four boys in there so there's been plenty of rugby but plenty of time to get away from it as well.”

Rested and refreshed, Saints know they will need to be at their best if they are to beat an Ealing side who are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Championship.

"It's really clear that Ealing are very keen and ambitious to be a Premiership side, and I think they will be over the next couple of seasons,” Dowson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they've got the capability from a playing group and a coaching group, and they've showed over a long period of time how consistently they can perform.

"We're under no illusions that this is a group that have high aspirations and who would like nothing more than to show what they're capable of this weekend.

"TC (Tom Collins), Geordie Irvine, Frankie Sleightholme, Reuben Bird-Tulloch are all in that squad so there's lots of Saints connections in that space, which always makes it interesting.”