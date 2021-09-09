Saints boss Boyd gives update on Biggar and Lawes

Dan Biggar

Biggar is expected back as soon as next Monday, while Lawes looks likely to follow a week later.

Both players enjoyed key roles for the British & Irish Lions on their summer tour of South Africa.

Biggar suffered a shin injury that forced him off early on in the final Test but he has since had some time to rest and recover, and he now appears ready to return to Saints.

“He has had a couple of weeks swanning around the Greek islands,” Boyd said.

“Courtney has been in Croatia for a couple of weeks so they are tanned up and well-rested.

"Those guys are both keen to get going again.

"Dan, for instance, is into training with us on Monday.

"Courtney is probably a week behind him, but they seem to be well rested from their South African experience and are almost ready to go.”