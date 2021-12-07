Saints boss Boyd delivers injury update ahead of Racing clash

Tom Wood during Saints' training session at the University of Northampton on Tuesday

Boyd's side square up to the French giants at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

It will be the first of four pool fixtures for the black, green and gold, who face Racing and Ulster home and away.

And there is largely good news on the injury front for Saints, who will welcome back Courtney Lawes from his enforced rest week.

Boyd said: "Piers Francis is still another week away, but Tom Wood is available.

"Ahsee (Tuala) is probably not quite ready for this week, probably next week.

"We've still got the long-termers: Teimana Harrison won't be fit, Taqele Naiyaravoro won't be fit.

"But we're getting back to being in a not too bad position.

"Matt Proctor is probably going to be available - he's there or thereabouts.