Saints assistant coach Ferguson handed England A role

Saints assistant coach Matt Ferguson will be the England A scrum coach for their fixture against Ireland A at Ashton Gate later this month.

Bath attack coach Lee Blackett will lead England A as the team’s head coach and attack coach.

Exeter's Haydn Thomas will be the defence coach, while Louis Deacon will be the forwards coach.

Ferguson has been assistant coach at Saints since 2018, where his focus is on Saints’ scrum.

Before his role at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, he spent three years in charge of England Women’s forwards unit.

Ferguson will be leaving Saints this summer as director of rugby Phil Dowson has decided the time is right to seek a new approach.

First though, Ferguson will focus on helping Saints to try to back up last season's Gallagher Premiership title glory.

And he now has the England A gig to look forward to as they go up against Ireland on Sunday, February 23 (kick-off 1pm). Saints do not play that weekend as it is a bye week.

This will be the second of two fixtures for the England A team this season, having claimed a 38-17 win over Australia A at Twickenham Stoop in November.

The England A coaching team was chosen by the RFU in consultation with Premiership Rugby, with the selection of the match-day 23 determined by senior men’s head coach Steve Borthwick and RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea.

The England A side provides a platform for players transitioning from the Gallagher Premiership and pathway at Under-20 level to the senior men’s team.

Squad information is set to be communicated in due course.

On being appointed head coach and attack coach for England A, Blackett said: “I was honoured to be asked to take up the role.

"I really enjoyed being part of the England A coaching team in the week leading up to facing Australia A last Autumn.

“Having that opportunity to work with quality players and staff was a hugely positive experience.

"To be asked to lead it is something I am really excited for.”

O’Shea said: “We are excited to see Lee and Haydn continue their work with this team and provide continuity off the back of a fantastic win against Australia A in November.

“It’s brilliant to have Louis joining this outstanding coaching team, helping us to continue to align our women’s and men’s teams together with Matt Ferguson as scrum coach from Northampton Saints.

"The A team is and always will be a great development opportunity for coaches and players alike and it’s great to see Lee stepping up to head coach for this fixture, while Mark Mapletoft is with the U20 Men for the Six Nations.

“The England A games offer a platform for emerging players in the English game and show a commitment to an ambitious, unified and winning England, as we look to inspire the next generation of England Rugby supporters.

"I would like to thank the clubs for their continued collaboration and the coaches for the giving up their time to take this opportunity with the England A team.”