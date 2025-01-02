'Right time to make a change' - Saints coach Ferguson to depart this summer

Matt Ferguson (right) will leave Saints this summer as Phil Dowson (left) feels it's time to make a change to his coaching team (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson feels it's 'the right time to make a change' to the Saints coaching team after it was confirmed that assistant coach Matt Ferguson will be leaving when his current contract expires at the end of this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson first arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the summer of 2018 and is in his seventh season as part of the senior coaching team.

His focus during his time at Saints has largely been on the scrum – and Ferguson has helped several of Saints’ tight five players to make the jump to international level, while also nurturing the club’s up-and-coming front-rowers to transition from the Academy into the first-team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson’s scrum division played a key role in Saints lifting the Gallagher Premiership trophy for the first time in a decade last season, while he also won the Premiership Rugby Cup as a coach with Northampton in his first year at the club.

But with Ferguson's deal set to run out in the summer, Dowson has decided that will be the right time to bring in a new member of the coaching team.

“Ferg’s been absolutely integral to all our successes in lots of different ways throughout his time at the club," Dowson said.

“He’s led the way on the development of our front-row players – and there are loads of great examples of guys who have come all the way through our Academy system and are now playing first-team rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ferg’s attention to detail and his ability to bring guys through, give them the confidence to succeed, and support them thereafter, is outstanding.

"He also has a big input outside of what he does with the scrum, looking after a lot of our breakdown work, our individual development plans, our refereeing reviews, and he’s been a huge support to me personally as well.

“So, his impact can’t be underestimated, but we felt like now was the right time to make a change in this space. This was not a decision taken lightly, but change is part of the positive evolution of any squad, and you always see flux within the playing group from season to season – sometimes you need that within the coaching group as well.

“We want to make sure the remainder of Ferg’s time here in Northampton is as successful and enjoyable as possible. I hope we can give him a great send-off, and we’ll wish him and his family the very best for the future, on and off the field.”