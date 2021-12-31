Northampton Saints v Saracens: Full team news for Sunday's Gallagher Premiership game

Piers Francis will start for Saints against Saracens on Sunday

The centre has been sidelined since starting in the November 6 defeat at Sale Sharks and he has only been able to make two appearances this season so far.

But he will be back on the field for the Gallagher Premiership game at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens this weekend as he lines up alongside Rory Hutchinson.

Fraser Dingwall drops to the bench, while Matt Proctor misses out due to the injury he picked up at Twickenham on Monday.

In the pack, Alex Coles gets a start as he comes in for David Ribbans, while Paul Hill replaces Ehren Painter at tighthead.

Nick Auterac and Mike Haywood have been added to the 'not considered for selection list', which already included the likes of Tommy Freeman, Teimana Harrison and Taqele Naiyaravoro.

As for Saracens, they name a strong side packed with internationals.

Nick Isiekwe starts and he will be making his first appearance against Saints since his successful loan spell at the club last season.

Saints: Furbank; Sleightholme, Hutchinson, Francis, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Coles, Ratuniyarawa; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Fish, Iyogun, Carey, Ribbans, Wood, James, Dingwall, Tuala.

Saracens: Malins; Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Daly; Goode, Davies; M Vunipola, George (c), Beaton; Itoje, Isiekwe; McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.