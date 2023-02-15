No social media struggles for Hill as Saints prop takes comedic approach

Everyone has a view and, especially after defeats, it can become deafening if players read too much of what is written about their performance.

But Paul Hill is not someone who lets that kind of thing bother him.

The prop instead uses social media for comedic purposes, refusing to take it seriously.

He has become something of a cult figure at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, especially after the team-mates pieces that this publication ran during the Covid-enforced break from action.

Player after player would comment on Hill in a comedic way, discussing everything from his dress sense to his conversational skills.

He is clearly a hugely popular figure for players and fans, and he enhanced that once more following Saints' superb 19-18 win at Leicester Tigers late last month.

James Ramm was named man of the match in that game, with Saints posting a post-match picture of the Australian wing with the medal around his neck.

Paul Hill (right) was all smiles after Saints' win at Leicester

Hill opted to contact Saints' head of content, Tom Kwah, to mock up a picture of his own, with the prop's head edited on to the body of Ramm.

Alongside the picture, Hill wrote: "Abit more like it..."

It garnered 226 likes on a day when Saints supporters couldn't stop smiling following the fantastic success at the home of their local rivals.

And Hill this week spoke to this publication about the post and his general views on social media.

"I wish I could claim I'm good enough on my phone to do editing like that, but I got Tommy Kwah, one of the media guys here, to edit it for me," Hill explained.

"It was my idea, I was the brains of it.

"I'm pretty bad and I often get told I should be posting more (on social media), but the only reason I do it is to have a laugh.

"Let's be honest - no one's sponsoring me. I'd love a car from cinch, can you let them know?

"There are people who use social media quite smartly and they can engineer it, but I've kind of gone for absolute chaos. I might not do anything for six months and then I might suddenly do four in a day.

"I don't really care and I use it as having an in-joke with some of the boys and giving people lighthearted entertainment."

On the win at Leicester, Hill said: "It was a big day and there's something about playing at Welford Road - it's very enjoyable.

"There's something about the way we've always prepared for it. Sometimes we've had a big build up in the week and other times we've felt like everything's against us.

"I just love playing there. It's an atmosphere where you can really hear the fans in the ground.

"We've got a pretty good record against Leicester there and it's just a game I really enjoy."

Hill hasn't posted on Twitter since derby day, but fans will be hoping for more from him if his side can get the better of Sale Sharks on Saturday.

The prop, like several of his team-mates, has had the past two weekends off as Saints had a bye week and then a Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final at London Irish to contend with.

But Hill says it has still been far from a restful time for the squad as they look to get in the best shape possible for the Gallagher Premiership run-in.

"I've really enjoyed having weeks off here and there but you might think it's a week off and I'm over in Marbella but I'm getting absolutely beasted in the gym.

"It's a week off in one sense that there's no game but we're still put through our paces.

"It's important when you have weeks off that take a step back, but you have to work on stuff you can't when you've got a game week.

"You see when lads are out with long injuries, you can lose a lot from having weeks off if you don't use them properly so it's important that you stay mentally ready for a game."

Saints certainly know they will have to be mentally ready this weekend as they welcome a formidable Sale Sharks side to the Gardens.

Sale currently sit second in the Premiership standings, two places and 15 points ahead of Saints.

But Hill said: "Sale are a team we always look forward to facing.

"I don't think we've won there since I've been at the club, but when they come here it's a fantastic game.

"The year of Covid, they had a very similar pack to what they have now and the boys put out one of the best defensive performances I've ever seen in a game of rugby.

"They've got a big old pack, we know what their threats are because they've got big ball carriers and they're very organised in the maul, and the scrum has been doing damage.

"The forwards have got to target this."

The Premiership table is so tight this season, with just 11 points separating fourth-placed Saints from bottom side Bristol Bears.

Not that Hill is paying too much attention to all that!

"I know we're fourth - that's about as much as I know!" said the 27-year-old.

"The coaches talk about it and they mention it to us loosely but all we've got to do is look up.

"I'm not the one pulling strings thinking about what happens if we win this game or that game, I just rock up week to week and try to play my best really.

"We're out of the Prem Cup and Europe so all eyes are on the Prem for us.

"We've got seven games left and every single one is a massive game.