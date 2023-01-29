Leicester Tigers 18 Northampton Saints 19: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Because on Saturday afternoon at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, there was finally some reassurance provided by the players.

Reassurance that they can go away to an extremely difficult environment and emerge with a win.

Reassurance that their defence can hold firm for long periods when required.

And reassurance that when the squad is stretched to its limit, players can step up.

Saints had only won once on the road in the league under Phil Dowson, and that result was scratched off after Wasps went into administration.

But here, the black, green and gold put a big away W on the Gallagher Premiership table.

Saints marched into the back garden of their nearest and not so dearest and prevailed under huge pressure.

Saints celebrated a memorable win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Make no mistake - they needed this.

They had lost their past three games in all competitions and had not scored a single point during the first half of each of their previous three away games.

But they put all that to bed here.

And they did it in a manner that will be used as a benchmark for future away matches.

When times got tough, the players stuck together and stood tall.

And when their chance came, they pounced, showing the class everyone knows they possess.

In James Ramm, they have one of the signings of the season.

And in Ollie Sleightholme, they have a player with such a high ceiling, who could reach it if he gets some fortune with avoiding injuries.

Ramm and Sleightholme combined to razor-sharp effect for a try worthy of winning a game such as this.

And Saints then gritted their teeth to get the job done.

Every player who took part provided a sizeable contribution on a day when there was no room for passengers.

And in the end, this group wrote their own chapter in the storied history of the East Midlands derby.

They were up against a Tigers team reinforced by the return of hugely influential players such as Jasper Wiese and Anthony Watson.

But Saints didn’t stand on ceremony here.

They refused to respect reputations and, consequently, they took down the reigning champions of England.

This Saints team has have finally shown that when the going gets tough, they can get going.

And how crucial it was that they proved those fighting qualities to their fans, in such special fashion.

Just when you start to truly doubt Northampton Saints, they draw you back in.

That is the beauty of this magical club.

And there are few things more magical than what they achieved on Saturday: a win at the home of their local rivals.

How they rated…

JAMES RAMM - what a signing, what a player! Created the winning try with one of the best offloads you’ll see, overcoming an early yellow card in the best possible fashion… 9

COURTNALL SKOSAN - relentlessly chased the high ball, putting Tigers under huge pressure, and looked really steady when he had to do aerial work in his own half… 9

MATT PROCTOR - a real force of nature as he whizzed around the field, shining in attack and defence… 8.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - got better and better, and more physical, as the game went on, flooring much bigger men time and again… 8.5

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME - CHRON STAR MAN - his display went under the radar after the game but on reflection, he was absolutely vital to this win, scoring the key try with a fantastic finish, winning breakdown penalties and making a try-saving tackle late on… 9

GEORGE FURBANK - the skipper for the day stepped up here, steering the ship superbly and kicking his points when they came… 9

TOM JAMES - his best performance as a Saint on his 50th appearance for the club. His kicking was quite exceptional and included a stunning 50:22… 9

ALEX WALLER - a huge showing from the prop, who did well to just about keep his head after an incident involving Jasper Wiese that was unsavoury and warrants a look from the citing officer… 9

MIKE HAYWOOD - was only on the field for little more than nine minutes after an unfortunate collision left him needing a head injury assessment

PAUL HILL - an all-action showing from the prop as he powered into tackles, carried hard and even showcased his offloading game again… 9

ALEX MOON - got through an incredible amount of work as his huge season stepped up another notch here… 9

ALEX COLES - took a battering from Tigers’ fired-up defence early on, but bounced back superbly, eventually gaining the upper hand… 8.5

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG - someone might need to check this guy is actually human. The amount of work he got through here was not normal. Earned every penny of his pay… 9

AARON HINKLEY - really deserves to keep hold of the seven shirt for an extended run of games as he adds so much to the team and its balance… 8.5

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - a thunderous showing from the No.8, which belied the fact he hadn’t played for more than a month… 9

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

ROBBIE SMITH (for Haywood 10) - a superb showing from the hooker, who got far more minutes than he would have expected and didn’t disappoint… 9

ETHAN WALLER (for A Waller 52) - looked hungry for action and ensured Saints didn’t take a backward step… 7