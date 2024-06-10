More glorious photos of Saints celebrating Premiership title victory with fans in Northampton

Following a nail-biting final at Twickenham on Saturday (June 8), Saints claimed the Gallagher Premiership title for the first time in ten years.

Sunday (June 9) saw players, coaches and staff on board an open-top bus for a parade into Northampton town centre for celebrations outside the Guildhall.

And the fans were there for it all! Thousands lined the streets of Northampton town centre to celebrate with their rugby heroes.

Chronicle & Echo has already published a handful of photos from the parade, but we know Saints fans will still be buzzing from the win and the subsequent celebrations, so we wanted to bring you even more shots from Sunday.

Below are dozens more photos taken by our photographer Kirsty Edmonds during the Saints celebrations in Northampton town centre.

1 . Northampton Saints victory parade Saints players, coaches and staff celebrated with fans in Northampton town centre on Sunday (June 9) after winning the Gallagher Premiership title at Twickenham on Saturday (June 8). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

