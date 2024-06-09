Glory boys... Alex Mitchell and Tom Pearson of Saints celebrate with the Gallagher Premiership trophy at Twickenham (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Glory boys... Alex Mitchell and Tom Pearson of Saints celebrate with the Gallagher Premiership trophy at Twickenham (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
IN PICTURES: Saints secure stunning Premiership title success in Twickenham thriller

By Jeremy Casey
Published 9th Jun 2024, 08:46 BST
Northampton Saints are the champions of England!

For only the second time in the club’s history, Saints claimed Premiership glory on Saturday as they beat Bath 25-21 in a Twickenham thriller.

The match was a real roller-coaster ride for both sets of supporters, but in the end it was Phil Dowson’s men who emerged victorious against 14-man Bath.

Tries were scored by Tommy Freeman, Ollie Sleightholme and Alex Mitchell, whose score seven minutes from time sealed the success under a hot west London sun.

Here are a selection of pictures from a brilliant and historical day for the club.

Alex Mitchell scores Saints' crucial third try seven minutes from time (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

1. The match-clinching try

Alex Mitchell scores Saints' crucial third try seven minutes from time (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens

Ollie Sleightholme and Lewis Ludlam celebrate victory at the final whistle (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

2. We've done it!

Ollie Sleightholme and Lewis Ludlam celebrate victory at the final whistle (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers

The final score is shown on the scoreboard after the Gallagher Premiership final between Saints and Bath (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

3. Saints are the champions!

The final score is shown on the scoreboard after the Gallagher Premiership final between Saints and Bath (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens

Saints supporters celebrate Ollie Sleightholme's first-half try (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

4. Black, green and gold army!

Saints supporters celebrate Ollie Sleightholme's first-half try (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens

