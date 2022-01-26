England boss Jones gives injury update on Saints star Lawes ahead of Scotland clash

Courtney Lawes

Lawes has been unable to train this week as he continues to go through head injury return-to-play protocols.

He was on his club’s ‘not considered for selection’ list when the team was named to face Racing 92 in Paris last Sunday.

And it emerged earlier this week that he is still making his way back from injury.

England met up in Brighton on Monday as they began their preparations for the Six Nations.

And though Lawes has yet to train, Jones is optimistic that he will be able to feature against Scotland.

‘Courtney is progressing nicely and we’re still hopeful he’ll be available for Scotland,’ Jones said.

Four Saints players are part of the Red Rose squad, with Lawes joined by Lewis Ludlam, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank.

Saracens lock Nick Isiekwe, who spent last season on loan at Saints, was called up as injury cover for Lawes earlier this week.

Further injury news saw Gloucester back Jonny May withdraw from the squad due to a knee injury, and with Owen Farrell also ruled out, Elliot Daly and George Ford were added to the England group.

After facing Scotland, England will then travel to Rome to face Italy (Sunday, February 13) before two home games at Twickenham Stadium against Wales (Saturday, February 26) and Ireland (Saturday, March 12).