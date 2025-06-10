Eight Saints players in England squad, while Furbank continues rehabilitation

George Furbank (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Eight Saints players have been named in England's latest training squad.

Alex Coles, Trevor Davison, Fraser Dingwall, Emmanuel Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Tom Lockett, Tom Pearson and Ollie Sleightholme have all been included in the 36-man group.

Coles, Dingwall and Sleightholme are back in the England set-up after being a part of the squad during the Guinness Six Nations earlier this year, while Davison, Pearson and Langdon also return to the international scene.

Prop Davison’s most recent of his two caps came back in the autumn of 2021, while back row forward Pearson will be hoping to feature for his country for the first time since the summer of 2023, and hooker Langdon goes in search of his first cap since 2021.

Uncapped duo of prop Iyogun and lock Lockett enter the camp hoping to stake a claim for their first caps this summer, having both featured for England A – alongside Saints team-mates Langdon and Pearson – back in February.

Saints club captain George Furbank also links up with England for the camp, continuing his rehabilitation from the injury he sustained in the Investec Champions Cup final last month.

The England squad will convene at Pennyhill Park this week for a four-day camp that forms part of the preparations for the upcoming match between England XV and France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, June 21 (kick-off: 3.15pm).

The touring squad, which will include players from Bath and Leicester Tigers following Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final, for the summer Tests against Argentina and USA will be announced on Monday, June 23.

England training squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs), Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby), Alex Coles (Saints), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Saints), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Emmanuel Iyogun (Saints), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), George Kloska (Bristol Bears), Curtis Langdon (Saints), Tom Lockett (Saints), Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), Tom Pearson (Saints), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Tom Willis (Saracens).

Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Charlie Bracken (Saracens), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Rekeiti Ma'asi-White (Sale Sharks), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Will Porter (Harlequins), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints).

Rehabilitation: George Furbank (Saints).

Not considered for selection: Joe Batley (Bristol Bears), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears).