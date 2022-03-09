Boyd delivers injury update ahead of Saints' clash with Wasps
Chris Boyd says Lewis Ludlam is '50/50' as the England flanker bids to feature for Saints against Wasps on Sunday.
Ludlam has not played since suffering a rib injury playing for England against Scotland in the Six Nations on February 5.
But there is a chance the Saints skipper could be back for this weekend's Gallagher Premiership game at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.
"He's on a return-to-play protocol from his injury and he's 50/50," Boyd said at Wednesday's media session.
More good news comes in the form of full-back Tommy Freeman, who is nearing a return from a hamstring injury picked up in England training in January.
"Tommy should be available for PRC (Premiership Rugby Cup game at Saracens) next week," Boyd said.
"He's not far away and his hamstring is coming along quite nicely."
And is also appears that Teimana Harrison and Paul Hill are close to featuring after both were forced to withdraw at late notice ahead of the game against Gloucester last Saturday.
Harrison has been nursing a hamstring injury, while Hill has had a neck problem.
"They're both on return-to-play protocol and we'll decide on both of those guys on Friday whether they're in the game for the weekend or not," Boyd said.
But Taqele Naiyaravoro and Tom Wood remain sidelined with knee and shoulder problems respectively, while Dan Biggar skippers Wales against France on Friday and Courtney Lawes is with England as they host Ireland on Saturday.
Alex Mitchell and George Furbank were released by England on Tuesday and are available to face Wasps.