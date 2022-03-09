England duo available for Saints' clash with Wasps
Alex Mitchell and George Furbank will be available for Saints' Gallagher Premiership clash with Wasps on Sunday.
The talented duo have been released by England and can play a part in the league game at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.
But Courtney Lawes remains with the Red Rose and is likely to skipper them against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.
Mitchell had been added to the England squad on Sunday evening, but his stay in camp was to be short-lived as England are set to call upon Ben Youngs and Harry Randall this weekend.
Furbank returns to Saints having missed their 35-30 defeat at Gloucester last Saturday due to England training.
But Wasps have not been as fortunate ahead of the trip to Northampton as key forwards Joe Launchbury and Alfie Barbeary have been retained by the Red Rose this week.
England squad for the clash with Ireland
Forwards
Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)
Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)
Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)
Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 39 caps)
Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 7 caps)
Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)
Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 34 caps)
Jamie George (Saracens, 64 caps)
Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)
Maro Itoje (Saracens, 54 caps)
Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 69 caps)
Courtney Lawes (Saints, 91 caps)
Joe Marler (Harlequins, 77 caps)
Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)
Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 50 caps)
Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 18 caps)
Backs
Elliot Daly (Saracens, 55 caps)
George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps)
Max Malins (Saracens, 13 caps)
Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 10 caps)
Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps)
Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 4 caps)
Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 46 caps)
Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 8 caps)
Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)
Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 115 caps)