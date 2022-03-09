England duo available for Saints' clash with Wasps

The talented duo have been released by England and can play a part in the league game at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

But Courtney Lawes remains with the Red Rose and is likely to skipper them against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Mitchell had been added to the England squad on Sunday evening, but his stay in camp was to be short-lived as England are set to call upon Ben Youngs and Harry Randall this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Mitchell and George Furbank are back at Saints

Furbank returns to Saints having missed their 35-30 defeat at Gloucester last Saturday due to England training.

But Wasps have not been as fortunate ahead of the trip to Northampton as key forwards Joe Launchbury and Alfie Barbeary have been retained by the Red Rose this week.

England squad for the clash with Ireland

Forwards

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 39 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 7 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 34 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 64 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 54 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 69 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Saints, 91 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 77 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 50 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 18 caps)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 55 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 13 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 10 caps)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 4 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 46 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 8 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)