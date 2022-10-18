Barbarians bid to select Wood and Burrell for Saints clash

Tom Wood played for the Barbarians back in June

The BaaBaas will come to town on Saturday, November 26 (kick-off 3pm) as they help Saints to fill the free weekend left by the previously-scheduled Gallagher Premiership game against Worcester Warriors.

And the travelling team could have some big names in their line-up, notably two men extremely popular in these parts.

Wood and Burrell were key figures when Saints secured a memorable Premiership and European Challenge Cup double back in 2014.

Both men have now retired, having hung up their boots during the summer.

But the Barbarians are ready to tempt them back into business for one final run-out at the Gardens.

Burrell left Saints for Warrington Wolves back in 2019, while Wood missed out on the send-off many would have hoped for as he was injured for the closing stages of last season.

He was able to make his way onto the Gardens pitch with his family as the Saints supporters said farewell, but that was in a non-playing capacity for the final-day fixture against Newcastle Falcons.

Many supporters of the black, green and gold have taken to Twitter to express their wishes to see Wood line up for the BaaBaas.

And a Barbarians spokesperson said: "Tom missed the end of the season last year through injury, so he’ll be desperate to lace his boots up again for one more hit out at the Gardens.

"It’ll be a special moment for him and his family.”

Players from Worcester and Wasps are also set to be given the chance to play for the Barbarians, with both clubs currently suspended from Premiership action due to financial problems.