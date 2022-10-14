Saints replace Worcester Warriors clash with exciting Barbarians battle

The black, green and gold will face the BaaBaas – a team famed since their inception over 130 years ago for their focus on flair and entertainment – on Saturday, November 26 (kick-off: 3pm).

The fixture replaces Saints’ previously-scheduled Gallagher Premiership match against Worcester Warriors with all season tickets valid for the game.

Match tickets will start from £18 for adults while all under-18s tickets are capped at £5, and are available to purchase here.

The Barbarians faced Spain back in June, with Tom Wood part of the squad

While they have faced East Midlands sides at the Gardens throughout their history, this will be the very first time the Barbarians have locked horns with Northampton Saints.

And the club’s CEO Mark Darbon believes this historic occasion will be a must-watch for rugby fans across Northampton and beyond.

“The Barbarians are rugby’s version of the Harlem Globetrotters, wowing their crowds whenever they play, so we are absolutely thrilled to confirm this historic fixture for next month,” Darbon said.

“Worcester Warriors’ suspension from the Gallagher Premiership leaves a significant hole in our financial forecast (approximately £350,000-£400,000), so the club has acted swiftly to arrange another top-class game of rugby for this date, and we’re delighted with the outcome.

“I’m sure all our supporters will agree that watching the BaaBaas in Northampton is an incredible opportunity, and we are grateful to everyone at Barbarian F.C. for their support in organising the match at short notice.

"We’re looking forward to playing our part in creating a fantastic spectacle at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.”

A pantheon of Saints legends have previously excelled in the famous black and white Barbarian F.C. jersey, such as Edgar Mobbs, Freddie Blakiston, Ron Jacobs, Dickie Jeeps, Jeff Butterfield, Eric Coley, Ray Longland, Pat Lam, Ben Cohen, Carlos Spencer and, more recently, Tom Wood, Cobus Reinach, Samu Manoa, Kahn Fotuali’I, Ahsee Tuala and Taqele Naiyaravoro – a reflection both of those players’ skilful performances for club and country, and also the spirit in which they played the game.

For this match against Saints, the BaaBaas are hoping to field a side packed with some of the game’s brightest talent alongside a number of former Saints and Gallagher Premiership stars.

With the kick-off set for 3pm, the England vs South Africa Autumn Nations Series test match will also be available to watch around the ground from 5.30pm onwards.

Barbarian F.C. president, John Spencer, said: “This will be our first visit to Franklin’s Gardens since 2007, but the first time we have ever faced Saints on the pitch, which is incredibly exciting for everyone at the Barbarians. It is indeed a privilege to be invited to face the black, green and gold.