Augustus would have given player of the match to 'unreal' Saints team-mate Pollock

Juarno Augustus was named player of the match against Castres (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Juarno Augustus says he would have given his player of the match award to ‘unreal’ team-mate Henry Pollock after Saints’ win against Castres.

Augustus scored two tries in a typically bulldozing display for the black, green and gold as they bagged a 38-8 victory in the Investec Champions Cup opener at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

But the big No.8 feels Pollock, who also etched his name on the scoresheet and saw another try ruled out, was the star of the show.

Augustus said: “That guy, he has a bright future!

“When I came off and I saw how he played, he is just unreal.

"He was up there to get man of the match and if I could pick I’d have given him man of the match.

"He was unreal.”

Augustus’ own performance was also hugely impressive as he scored twice during the second half.

And he said: “First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to do what I love.

"Second, I want to thank the coaches for trusting me out there.

"And I want to thank the boys (Saints players) as well because we played well.

"I was just there at the right time in the right position to score the tries.

"It's a good five points for us. We want to give our everything in this competition and we go again next week to see how it goes.

"Last season, we did quite well and this year we want to take it an extra step.

"In camp, the boys are quite keen to go that extra step so we’re looking forward to what this season holds for us.”

On the torrid weather against Castres, Augustus said: “When we heard the conditions were going to be this bad, we prepared well for it.

"We tried kicking it and didn’t get the distance so we had to turn around and get the ball.

”We tried to just play the game tighter and stick to what we do by running the ball.”

South African star Augustus is now looking forward to a return to his homeland as Saints travel to face the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria next Saturday.

He said: “It will be nice to go back home. Pretoria isn’t my home, Cape Town is my home, but being back in South Africa will be good and it will be nice to get some sunshine and play against the Bulls.”