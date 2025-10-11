Allez, Belleau! Anthony comes off the bench to help Saints tame Leicester Tigers

Anthony Belleau came off the bench to score two crucial tries for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Anthony Belleau was a Saints second-half hero for the second time in six days as the French star came off the bench to deliver a match-winning try double against Leicester Tigers.

With George Hendy and Tommy Freeman having been forced off injured, Belleau stepped up at full-back, and in some style.

Tigers had kept coming back at Saints, regularly re-taking the lead in a real roller-coaster contest.

But the black, green and gold would not be denied and after a series of reset scrums took the clock past 80 minutes, Fin Smith booted the ball out to put the seal on a thrilling 32-26 win.

Saints had gone into the game on the back of a nerve-jangling victory at Gloucester six days, but they were behind inside two minutes against Tigers as Billy Searle slotted a penalty given for offside.

Tommy Freeman, making his 100th Saints appearance, tried to issue a response as he chipped and gathered before his attempted offload was knocked back by Tigers, who were able to claim and clear.

There was a refereeing change on eight minutes as Alex Thomas took over from Luke Pearce, who appeared to have suffered a calf problem.

Saints took the time to regroup and they used a scrum on halfway as a platform as Alex Mitchell darted to the blindside and chipped ahead, earning a lovely kind bounce that allowed him to catch and offload to the onrushing Fin Smith, who dived over for the try.

It was a nice moment for Smith as he celebrated his new Saints contract in style, and he added some gloss with the simple conversion.

Saints had a chance to crank up the pressure after Smith kicked a penalty to the corner, but the home side made a mess of the lineout, allowing their local rivals to escape as they secured a scrum penalty.

Tigers made Saints pay further soon after as Emeka Ilione broke the home line before being stopped by Mitchell, but the away side recycled the ball and found the onrushing Freddie Steward, who cruised into a huge amount of space to score.

Searle kicked and Leicester led 10-7 with 20 minutes played.

Saints suffered another blow almost immediately as Hendy had to be helped from the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Tom Litchfield came on, meaning Freeman moved to full-back with Litchfield on the wing.

Saints lost another lineout in the Leicester 22 as another chance came and went.

The game was turning into a really scrappy affair, but Saints produced a sublime team move six minutes before the break as Litchfield started it all on the left before popping up on the right to send Edoardo Todaro over for the try.

Smith missed the conversion from wide on the right, and Tigers moved back in front soon after as the boos rang out when referee Thomas awarded a penalty in front of the posts, allowing Searle to take the easy three.

Saints had one final chance to get their lead back at the end of the first half, and they did just that as they tore Tigers apart, with Todaro flying through before offloading to Tom Pearson, who charged over on the left.

Smith hit the left post with his conversion to leave Saints four points up as Freeman, who had pulled up a few minutes earlier, hastily headed down the tunnel to get some treatment.

Freeman was able to take to the field in the second half, but he was taken off three minutes later as Belleau was introduced at full-back.

Tigers were straight at Saints' door, kicking a penalty to the corner and piling the pressure on at maul time, earning the hosts a warning for persistent offending.

Eventually Tigers forced their way over from close range as Harry Wells turned on the power.

Searle's successful conversion put Saints three points down and with Freddie Steward bossing the aerial battle, it was going to be a tough task for the hosts to find a way to gain ground and momentum.

Saints were just looking a little lifeless, that was until Fraser Dingwall and Rory Hutchinson combined brilliantly to set their team away, with Mitchell producing some magic late in the move as Belleau finished it all off in the corner.

Smith missed the conversion to leave the lead at just two points and Tigers didn't take long to get their lead back as the away side were given a penalty in front of the posts, adding another tally to Searle's personal tally.

Saints thought they had gone back ahead when Dingwall finished off a move full of fire and desire, but after initially awarding the try, the referee and TMO discussed what they felt was a knock-on from Litchfield in the build-up and the score was ruled out.

But there was no ruling out the try that came soon after as Belleau chipped ahead and gathered to score.

Smith converted but Tigers were soon threatening again as Adam Radwan flew down the right and Belleau had to come across to take the ball out of play.

Craig Wright did some fine work to win a breakdown penalty in front of his own posts and Saints were able to work their way upfield as Henry Pollock came on and made a similar impact to turn the ball over.

Smith slotted a penalty to put Saints nine points ahead with 12 minutes to play, but Tigers were invited back in when the home side were unable to gather the high restart.

Saints were caught offside and James O'Connor notched a penalty to cut the gap to six points again with nine minutes remaining.

Saints were starting to find themselves under real pressure as Tigers secured a couple of penalties that gave them field position.

The home side stood tall to resist a lineout drive and turn the ball over, and after a series of reset scrums took the clock past 80 minutes, Archie McParland gave possession to Smith, allowing him to boot the ball out and spark scenes of celebration among the jubilant home fans.

Saints: 15 George Hendy (Tom Litchfield 22); 14 Tommy Freeman (Anthony Belleau 44), 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Edoardo Todaro; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell (Archie McParland 72); 1 Emmanuel Iyogun (Danilo Fischetti 50), 2 Robbie Smith (Craig Wright 50), 3 Trevor Davison (Luke Green 57); 4 Tom Lockett, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht (Josh Kemeny 51); 6 Alex Coles, 7 Tom Pearson (Henry Pollock 60), 8 Callum Chick (c).

Leicester Tigers: 15 Freddie Steward; 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Will Wand, 12 Solomone Kata (Orlando Bailey 58), 11 Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10 Billy Searle (James O’Connor 58), 9 Jack van Poortvliet (Tom Whiteley 54); 1 Nicky Smith (Tarek Haffar 51), 2 Jamie Blamire (Charlie Clare 51), 3 Will Hurd (Ale Loman 73); 4 Harry Wells (Joaquin Moro 68), 5 Ollie Chessum (c); 6 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Emeka Ilione (Olly Cracknell 48).

Referee: Luke Pearce (Alex Thomas 9)