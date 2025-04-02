Proaction Martial Arts celebrates their new junior leaders

Proaction with their new junior leaders and their supportive family.

Proaction Martial Arts proudly celebrated the graduation of its latest cohort of Junior Leaders.

After completing a challenging leadership education programme—dedicating extra time to training, pushing their limits, and developing essential coaching skills—these young martial artists have officially earned their place as Junior Leaders. Their hard work and commitment were rewarded with a graduation at Rock Up, where they enjoyed a well-deserved celebration.

At Proaction, we believe that leadership isn’t just given—it’s earned through dedication, resilience, and continuous learning. That’s exactly what our newest Junior Leaders have demonstrated throughout their journey!

Becoming a Junior Leader is not just about improving martial arts techniques—it’s about building confidence, learning to teach, inspiring others, and growing as individuals. And they’ve done just that!

At Proaction, we love to give our youth the opportunity and pathway to grow and explore their own passions and capabilities.

To celebrate their achievement, we had an amazing time at Rock Up, where they got to enjoy some well-earned fun after all their hard work. A huge thank you to Rock Up for hosting us!

To our new Junior Leaders—congratulations! Your journey doesn’t stop here; this is just the beginning of your leadership path, and we’re excited to see how you continue to grow.