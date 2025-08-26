Overstone Park Cricket Club through to a cup final at Lord's
The fixtures for the cup started back in May, with 150 teams across the country entering. It was a straight knockout competition and the team has progressed through the rounds winning the regional final a couple of weeks ago against Billericay.
On Thursday they travelled to Liverpool to play the national semi-final against Monton CC from Manchester.
Monton batted first and although at one point they were 51 for 5 they had a six wicket stand of 91 to set a challenging 143 to win.
Overstone got off to a good start losing their first wicket at 68 in the tenth over. A couple of wickets fell soon after and with 6 overs remaining they still needed 57 runs to win.
The opener Elina Patel then took charge of the situation and started to dominate the bowling hitting a superb 93 in 68 balls including with 14 fours.
Along with superb support from Ginny McCara, Elina was able to steer the team to victory with 5 balls to spare.
Their reward for this is a national final to be played at Lord’s on Sunday 14th September. The girls are so excited to be able to play at the home of the cricket.
Team: Top left, Bessie Sanders, Ginny McCara, Pippa Cook, Juno Sanderson, David Cook (Coach) Bottom Left, Anna Sanders, Krina Patel, Karina Patel, Elina Patel