Overstone Park Cricket Club through to a cup final at Lord's

Overstone Park Cricket Club U13's girls cricket team have made it to the final of the national T20 Club competition organised by the ECB.

The fixtures for the cup started back in May, with 150 teams across the country entering. It was a straight knockout competition and the team has progressed through the rounds winning the regional final a couple of weeks ago against Billericay.

On Thursday they travelled to Liverpool to play the national semi-final against Monton CC from Manchester.

Monton batted first and although at one point they were 51 for 5 they had a six wicket stand of 91 to set a challenging 143 to win.

Overstone got off to a good start losing their first wicket at 68 in the tenth over. A couple of wickets fell soon after and with 6 overs remaining they still needed 57 runs to win.

The opener Elina Patel then took charge of the situation and started to dominate the bowling hitting a superb 93 in 68 balls including with 14 fours.

Along with superb support from Ginny McCara, Elina was able to steer the team to victory with 5 balls to spare.

Their reward for this is a national final to be played at Lord’s on Sunday 14th September. The girls are so excited to be able to play at the home of the cricket.

Team: Top left, Bessie Sanders, Ginny McCara, Pippa Cook, Juno Sanderson, David Cook (Coach) Bottom Left, Anna Sanders, Krina Patel, Karina Patel, Elina Patel