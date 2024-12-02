Wilson unhappy with table conditions as he falls at semi-final stage in UK Championship

Kyren Wilson's semi-final exit from the UK Championship meant he was able to be at Latimer Park to watch the Poppies' FA Cup clash with Doncaster Rovers (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kettering's Kyren Wilson hit out at the state of the tables at the Victorian Plumbing UK Championship after losing out in Saturday's semi-final to world number one Judd Trump.

The world champion insisted his comments were not sour grapes as he exited the contest at the last four stage, with Trump going on to beat Mark Allen 10-8 in Sunday's final at the Barbican in York.

Wilson, who trains out of the Barratts Club in Northampton, was unhappy with the state of the playing surfaces throughout the tournament, and his comments received support from Trump, who was a 6-2 winner in Saturday's semi-final.

"I don’t like to drop anyone in it, but for me, you’ve got to be looking at the table fitters," Wilson told Eurosport.

"The tables have been really, really poor all week. Every time I’ve played, the tables have been drifting to the right.

"When you lose faith in the table, you start to question your technique, you’re wondering if you’re putting a bit of side on the ball.

"If World Snooker want to have these great matches, these great rivalries, they need to be looking at the conditions a little bit more.

"Something is going on. Whether the floor’s not quite level. Something needs looking at.

"Because unfortunately the fans aren’t going to get value for money.

"I’ve been calling it even from working in the BBC studio this week. It’s not as if I’m sulking and saying it after a loss.

"It’s disappointing but I’d love these majors to have perfect conditions – because then you’re going to get the best snooker."

Trump admitted he was also unhappy with the conditions, although he felt the tables had improved through the tournament.

"It was tricky," said Trump. "There was a black I played in one of the frames towards the end and it rolled off quite a lot.

"It’s difficult – the conditions outside affect it. I don’t have too many moans about the table – certainly a lot better now than the start of the week."

A World Snooker Tour spokesperson said: "Our table-fitting team work to the highest standards, often through the night, to ensure the best possible playing conditions.

"However, they can only respond to the issues which get reported by players. Only two condition report sheets have been submitted this week.

"We always welcome feedback from players and encourage them to engage with us to make sure that table conditions are as good as they can be."

Wilson had raced into a 2-0 lead against Trump, but then lost six frames on the spin to bow out of the competition.

There was a silver lining for Wilson though, as his exit from the competition meant he was at least able to get to Latimer Park to watch Kettering Town's big FA Cup second round clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Wilson will return to action on December 10 when he takes on David Grace in the first round of the Scottish Open in which will take place at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh.

Wilson has also discovered who his first round opponent will be in the Masters at Alexandra Palace in the new year.

The world champion has been handed a clash with China's Zhang Anda, who is currently ranked 11th in the world. The Masters starts on January 12.