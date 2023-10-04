Titans fall against a strong Worcester Wolves Side…

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Titans started the game in a lack lustre fashion with the home side buoyed by a packed crowd of over 400 rabid Worcester fans.

Worcester ran out to an 11-3 leadmid way through the first quarter before titans woke up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spark off the bench from Taiwo Hamilton led the titans come back with his speed and float game in full effect. Causing the young Worcester side to stracth their heads anytime they had to inbound the ball after Hamilton had his way with their defence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden Alcindor

Titans locked in on both ends of the floor for the remainder off the half led byHayden Alcindor and his customary double digit rebound first game of the season performance. This was coupled by leading the team with 17 points.

Titans closed out the first half with a monster 18 point lead. 42-24

The start of the third was very much like the start of the first for Titans. Lacklustre! Back to back threes for the wolves gave the home side hope and belief throughout a dominate third quarter. A back and fourth 4th quarter had the titans trying to close out in a hostile environment. Ultimately the “Wolfpack” got the Worcester wolves over the line. 77-74

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debuts and starts for Nesta Saa and Lawrence Gaston brought both aggressive scoring from Saa finishing with a joint top score of 17 points and the veteran poise and leadership at the point guard position from Gaston.

The other starting Debutant was Abdul Omonayjo the Nigerian big man showed both power and finesse on his way to a solid double double performance.

New club captain Will Reid said “We are a new team again this year with only 4 core players returning from last season. Myself Hayden Taiwo and Tim. We added real quality across the board and have guys making the jump up from d3. Everyone can contribute on this roster. This result… I’m going to put down to teething problems” we have a cup game next week away to Surrey Scorchers 2 so another BBL court to play on and a big opportunity to put things right.