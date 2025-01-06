Teenage world champion Luke 'The Nuke' Littler is heading to Northampton

Luke Littler poses with the Sid Waddell Trophy after victory over Michael van Gerwen in the PDC World Darts Championship final at Alexandra Palace in London on Friday

Teenage sensation and new Paddy Power PDC World Darts Champion Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler will headline a Northampton 'Night At The Darts' later this year.

And on an exciting and star-studded bill, he will be joined at the County Ground by the man he succeeded as world champion, and the current world number one Luke Humphries, as well as Kettering ace Ricky Evans and top women players Beau Greaves and Fallon Sherrock.

A Night At The Darts Northampton will be held on Saturday, November 1 at the home of Northamptonshire CCC on Abington Avenue in the town, and as well as the five star players on show, the evening will also feature three town players who will get the chance to take on the professionals.

The trio of Northampton hopefuls taking part are Ben Goodger, Phillip Coward and Luke Smith.

World number one Luke Humphries

Littler was in brilliant form at Alexandra Palace in London over the festive period, and the 17-year-old clinched the title in style on Friday night when he beat three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in a pulsating final.

That took Littler’s career earnings past the £1m mark, but he still trails world number one Humphries by quite a margin in the PDC rankings.

The pair have both enjoyed sensational years on the oche, with Littler, who turns 18 January 21, adding the world title to the Premier League crown he won in 2024, along with the World Series and Grand Slam titles.

Although Humphries has now lost his world crown to Littler, he still currently holds a string of titles including the World Matchplay, the UK Open, the PC Finals, the European Championship and the Masters.

Kettering's 'Rapid' Ricky Evans

As well as watching the top two players in the world in action at the County Ground, spectators can also take in 'the world's fastest player' in 'Rapid' Ricky Evans, who reached the last 32 in the worlds before losing out to Robert Owen. He is currently ranked 44th in the world.

Also taking to the oche will be women's world number one Greaves, who has won the world title for the past three years, and Sharrock, who was the first female player to win a match at the PDC World Championships back in 2019.

Tickets for the event are available now, with prices ranging from standard entry at £50 to platinum tickets priced £250, the latter including early entry, a meet and greet, the best seats in the house, a custom-made Northants Masters 2025 shirt signed by the five professionals and a picture with a player of your choice.

For more details, go to https://mdaevents.co.uk/a-night-at-the-darts-1st-november-northampton/