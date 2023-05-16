The Northants Knights, based out of Wellingborough Old Grammarians saw their under 16 and under 19 teams in gridiron action across the country.

The Knights under 16s team were unbeaten with a 2-0-0 record coming in to the weekend but were derailed by last years division winners, Nuneaton Jaguars, eventually falling to a 42-19 score. They were looking to bounce back with a win against Hertfordshire Cheetahs whom the Knights convincingly beat 38-0 on the first gameday, however the Cheetahs withdrew from the game and the youngest Knights were awarded just a 1-0 victory leaving them at 3-1-0 at the mid point of the season.

Meanwhile at Walsall RFC, last season's national champions the Northants Knights under 19s travelled to face Sandwell Steelers and local rivals, Rugby Rhinos.

Khalil Ahmada finished the day with 3 rushing touchdowns.

In an exhilarating American football showdown, the Northants Knights dominated the field against the Rugby Rhinos, securing a resounding victory with a final score of 57-6. The Knights exhibited remarkable offensive prowess and relentless defensive power throughout the game, leaving the Rhinos struggling to keep up.

The Knights wasted no time making their mark on the game. In the opening quarter, running back Khalil Ahmada sprinted past the Rhinos' defensive line and reached the end zone for a rushing touchdown. With a successful extra point attempt, courtesy of Khalil Ahmada, the score swiftly climbed to 7-0 in favor of the Knights.

Undeterred by their initial setback, the Rhinos faced another blow as Alameen Lawal showcased his speed and agility, breaking through the Rhinos' defense for a remarkable rushing touchdown. Alameen then ran in the extra point and extended the Knights' lead to 14-0.

The Knights continued their relentless assault, with Khalil Ahmada once again demonstrating his exceptional skills on the field. Ahmada stormed past the Rhinos' defense for another touchdown, and this time, Tyrese Kassim expertly caught the extra point, pushing the score to an impressive 21-0.

Quarterback Taite Halls exhibited his precision as he launched a pass to wide receiver Jonah Stacey-Smith, who swiftly capitalized on the opportunity, securing a touchdown. Alameen Lawal contributed once again with a successful rushing extra point, bolstering the Knights' lead to 28-0.

The Knights' defensive unit showcased their prowess when defensive end Caleb Hall forced a safety, adding two more points to their tally and leaving the Rhinos without a response. The score now stood at a commanding 30-0.

With the first half drawing to a close, Taite Halls connected with Jamie Wallwork, who made a remarkable catch for a touchdown. Ally Josephs added the extra point, making the score an astonishing 37-0 in favor of the Knights. The running clock rule was implemented, allowing the game to progress more rapidly.

The Knights continued their relentless assault in the second half. Tyrese Kassim seized an opportunity, rushing for another touchdown, while Jonah Stacey-Smith skillfully completed the two-point conversion, extending the Knights' lead to an impressive 44-0.

In the final stages of the game, Jonah Stacey-Smith and Tyrese Kassim proved unstoppable as they both caught late touchdowns, further solidifying the Knights' dominance. However, the Rugby Rhinos managed to salvage some pride as they scored on the final play of the game, reaching a final score of 57-6.

The Northants Knights exhibited exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the game, overpowering the Rugby Rhinos in every aspect. With an array of scoring plays and a formidable defensive performance, the Knights emerged as the clear victors in this exhilarating American football clash.

The Knights however fell to the Sandwell Steelers and lost for the first time since forming. With plenty of positives to take from the day the young Knights will be looking for revenge on June 10th.