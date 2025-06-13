Skipper Willey 'disappointed' at sparsity of live TV coverage for on-song Steelbacks

Northants Steelbacks skipper David Willey

David Willey has admitted it's 'disappointing' the high-flying Steelbacks will only feature once on Sky Sports in their Vitality Blast North Group campaign this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday night's dramatic win over the Birmingham Bears was beamed live across the nation and beyond on Sky, but it is the only time a Northants match will be broadcast this summer, unless they reach the quarter-finals.

That last-eight spot is looking likely after the Steelbacks' stunning start that has seen them win six out of six to go eight points clear at the top of the table, but Willey feels he and his team deserve more recognition, and more coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team showed the cricketing world what they are all about with their 10-run fightback win over the Bears in midweek, with the likes of Justin Broad and George Scrimshaw taking their chance to shine under the spotlight.

But the skipper made it clear he feels the Steelbacks and the team's talented players deserve more exposure.

"I think having only the one televised game is a bit disappointing," said Willey.

"We have some brilliant players here, and we obviously have Saif (Zaib) in The Hundred this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there are certainly a few more guys there that I hope will get the recognition they deserve for their performances.

"Hopefully they can rack up a few more and get picked for a wildcard in The Hundred."

The Steelbacks are back in action on Friday night when they host a Durham side that has won two and lost two of the four matches to date.

A big crowd is expcted at Wantage Road, and Willey and his team will be aiming to maintain their winning streak and stretch their run to seven straight victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the skipper will be making sure the players don't get ahead of themselves.

"What I am trying to do is make sure we stay present," said the former England all-rounder.

"We need to take one step at a time, and we are actually talking about one ball at a time.

"We will enjoy the win (over the Bears) and then try and back it up again on Friday."