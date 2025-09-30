Northants ace Saif Zaib misses out on England Lions call despite run-laden season

Saif Zaib has enjoyerd a brilliant season for Northamptonshire

Northants run machine Saif Zaib has been overlooked for the England Lions squad named for the trip to Australia this winter.

The Lions have named an 18-man squad to travel Down Under and shadow the senior squad as they take on Australia in the Ashes.

The Lions also provide the opposition for England's only warm-up match ahead of the Ashes, a three-day match a week before the first Test in Perth.

Left-hander Zaib has enjoyed a stunning season at the County Ground, finishing as the top run-scorer in the entire country in first-class cricket, racking up 1,425 runs at an average of 64.77, hitting seven 50s and six centuries.

Zaib also took 13 wickets at 25.53 with his left-arm spin but he has not been recognised for his achievements, although former team-mate Emilio Gay does make the cut.

The former Northants man scored 954 runs at 45.42 as Durham were relegated from the Rothesay County Championship Division One.

Zaib’s runs were scored in division two, but there are players from the same level selected, including Glamorgan's spinning all-rounder Ben Kellaway who scored 813 runs at 54.20, and Asa Trible who made 731 runs at 45.58.

Another division two player, Lancashire fast bowler Mitchell Stanley, is included despite only playing two first-class matches in 2025.

The squad will be coached by Andrew Flintoff, and also named are Leicestershire pair Rehan Ahmed and Josh Hull, as well as the likes of Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Tom Hartley and Matthew Fisher.

Following the game against the England senior side, the Lions play a Cricket Australia XI, a Prime Minister's XI and Australia A.

The tour ends on 8 December, the final day of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane.

England Lions squad to tour Australia: Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Nathan Gilchrist, Tom Hartley, Tom Haines, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben Kellaway, Tom Lawes, Ben McKinney, Matthew Revis, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Mitchell Stanley, Asa Tribe.