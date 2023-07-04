New clubhouse and changing rooms for Blisworth FC thanks to generous funding

Over the last six years Blisworth have been looking to secure the funds for a clubhouse and changing room rebuild.

Chairman Sam King said "Its been a long road but we are delighted to be able to press ahead with our plans to rebuild the place"

"The original building has been here since the 1950's and has been added to over the years but is now in need of serious renovation if we are to keep pace with how we are expanding the club on the pitch"

Blisworths propsed new clubhouse.

"The club is at the heart of the community in Blisworth and we hope the new clubhouse will bring the local community together even more so than it does now"

"As a committee, we would like to thank The London Marathon, West Northants Council and The Football Association for their grants which is making the build possible and of course to Matt Goude whose hard work and dedication helped secure the build"