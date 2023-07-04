News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

New clubhouse and changing rooms for Blisworth FC thanks to generous funding

Thanks to funding from various sources, Blisworth FC will have a brand new clubhouse and changing rooms.
By Sarah JonesContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read

Over the last six years Blisworth have been looking to secure the funds for a clubhouse and changing room rebuild.

Chairman Sam King said "Its been a long road but we are delighted to be able to press ahead with our plans to rebuild the place"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The original building has been here since the 1950's and has been added to over the years but is now in need of serious renovation if we are to keep pace with how we are expanding the club on the pitch"

Blisworths propsed new clubhouse. Blisworths propsed new clubhouse.
Blisworths propsed new clubhouse.
Most Popular

"The club is at the heart of the community in Blisworth and we hope the new clubhouse will bring the local community together even more so than it does now"

"As a committee, we would like to thank The London Marathon, West Northants Council and The Football Association for their grants which is making the build possible and of course to Matt Goude whose hard work and dedication helped secure the build"

Blisworth will be running 23 teams this coming season adding another girls team to their stable and starting an adult women’s team.