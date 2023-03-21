The eight-year-old had won his first two starts but had been sidelined with leg trouble since finishing second at Maisemore Park in March 2021.Returning to the track after 720 days in the Eight Years Old and Over Oakley Conditions Race (Level 3), sponsored by Landscope Land & Property, the Judy Wilson-owned gelding was given a fine ride by Jack Andrews.Held up at the back of the five runners, Minella Wizard hit the front at the second-last before being driven out by the former champion to fend off The New Kid and Dale Peters by two lengths.Morris, who is based at West Haddon, near Rugby, admitted: "I thought he would need the run, but he obviously didn't. He has been off a long time. He will improve a ton for the run. It was an amazing ride. Jack switched him off, hunted and crept around."Andrews was quick to give Morris the credit, saying: "Anyone who can get a horse to win after two years off it's a great training performance. He's a very good horse to do that after his time off."Andrews was completing a double, having employed the same waiting tactics aboard Nene River in the Oakley Maiden, sponsored by Phipps Henson McAllister.An unlucky faller on his debut at Garthorpe, the Tom Ellis-trained five-year-old was given time to find his feet by Andrews before sweeping into the lead at the second-last to beat In Our Dreams and Alice Stevens by five lengths.Mickey Wills, who owns the son of Westerner with Ellis, said: "Jack must take all the credit for this horse. He broke him in and has done all the work on him. The way he dropped him out and produced him the way he did was absolutely brilliant."Purchased at the Goffs Land Rover Sale in Ireland, Nene River is set to go under the hammer again.Ellis, who is based at Marton, near Rugby, added: "Hopefully, he will go to one of the select point-to-point sales. He will have a big future wherever he goes."Andrews played down his riding masterclass, saying: "I was just mindful when I walked the course to be patient on both horses. Nene River tipped up the first day and the plan was to get him round. Anything else was a bonus."Ellis notched his own double when Captain Biggles followed up his Garthorpe maiden win by taking the Restricted, sponsored by Bells Motor Group, under his wife, Gina Andrews.The eight-year-old grey overcame an error at the fourth-last before storming into the lead at the next and powering home by six lengths from Champagne Glory to deny her brother, Jack, a treble.Reflecting on her mount's mistake, Gina said: "I went from where I wanted to be and I rushed him up a bit and got there sooner than I needed to, but he kept going very well."Ellis has a share available in Captain Biggles, who he owns with Stephen Howlett, Jane Chater and Simon Andrews.The champion trainer said: "He is a nice horse, and we will have a lot of fun with him. Olly Murphy recommended him to us in the summer and we got him and Walkonthewildeside. They have both won two races for us, so he put us right there."Benefitting from the application of a visor and the good to soft ground, Ragnar Lodbrok bounced back to winning ways for Newmarket trainer Jenny Owen in the Oakley Mixed Open, sponsored by Brian Currie (Milton Keynes) Ltd.As Precious Bounty and The Unmentionable vied for the lead, Alex Chadwick bided his time on the eight-year-old before hitting the front at the fourth-last. His mount then stayed on powerfully to score by eight lengths from Precious Bounty and Ellie Callwood.Chadwick said: "He stays all day. I think the visor helped. It definitely sharpened up his jumping. The pace suited because they went a good gallop. He is a nice horse for the future and hopefully will go on to bigger and better things."Ragnar Lodbrok is owned by the Whiskey And Water Partnership, consisting of Gerald Bailey, John Sharpe, David Docker, Robin Vestey and Alice Vaughan-Jones, who said: "He came from Gordon Elliott and was a Gigginstown throw-out. He had been behind Bob Olinger and other smart Irish horses but had become sick and tired of it. We bought him for fun because we love pointing."James Owen, representing his wife, added: "He probably found the ground too quick last time and Alex looked after him. He enjoyed the ground today."Sean O'Connor revealed he took inspiration from Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Paul Townend after piloting Firak to victory in the PPORA Club Members Conditions Race (Level 3) for Novice Riders, sponsored by Toby Hunt Funeral Directors.Abandoning plans to make the running on the eight-year-old, owned and trained by Nick Pearce at Alcester, he held his mount up before striking the front four from home and coasted clear to beat Terrierman and Nick Romain by 10 lengths.O'Connor, who was riding his third winner and works for Dan Skelton, said: "Jack Andrews was a great help to me and Harry Skelton spoke with me this morning. I was trying to do a good impression of Paul Townend. At least the cup is as big as his. He is the main man."Pearce commented: "He had clearly been watching the Irish lads at Cheltenham because he was very patient there and rode a very sensible race."Roseburg rewarded Naunton trainer Max Comley and Cricklade owner Kevin Crawford's patience with a sparkling victory in the Four and Five Years Old Point-to-Point Flat Race, sponsored by the Gun Cupboard Country Store.Showing the benefit of her debut third at Revesby Park, the five-year-old daughter of Sageburg made virtually all the running in the two-mile contest under Tom Broughton before shooting clear to cross the line three lengths ahead of Grandpa's Folly and James Jeavons.The meeting was preceded by two pony races with Harry Vigors, 13, from Aldbourne, near Marlborough, taking the One Fat Hen 138cm Race on Little Anne.County Durham's Kaden Beasley, 12-year-old son of Flat jockey Connor Beasley, then made the most of a flying start aboard Judge Fox to triumph in the Steady Neddy Horsebox Hire 148cm Race.