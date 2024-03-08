Kingsthorpe Golf Club: investing in the future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The management committee of the Golf Club want to assure you that Kingsthorpe Golf Club is very much alive and we fully expect it will be around in another 116years!

Whilst, like many clubs, we do not own the land we play on. KGC has been a tenant for over 100 years and we have an agreement with the land owners, that if the land is every to be sold, they would either build a new golf course or purchase an existing one to home our golf club.

To underline our commitment to the future, the committee have invested in the new key appointments to the golf club. Our new golf professional team took up residency in October and we are very excited to announce that our new Head Green Keeper joined us at the beginning of March.

1st tee at Kingsthorpe

We have vacancies for a small number of full members and we also have a very attractive 'off peak' membership that still gives you access to the course seven days a week!

KGC has a lower membership than most golf clubs in the area, so you can be assured that Tee Times are available for you to enjoy the testing Harry Colt course.

Please check out our site or contact our Head Professional, Dayne Hawkins on 01604 711 173