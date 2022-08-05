In pictures: Basketball Northants hosts 3x3 tournament to officially open new Racecourse courts

A Northamptonshire basketball club hosted a day of matches to officially open the new courts at the Racecourse.

Basketball Northants held the first event on the new courts on Sunday July 31, where a 3x3 tournament for men’s, women’s, juniors and wheelchair basketball took place.

3x3 is a new format and part of the Commonwealth Games legacy. It has different rules and well as being played on 'half a court' 3x3. It lends itself much more to 'street' basketball and has high energy, speed and drama.

Councillor Jane Birch – who helped push along the refurbishment – started the day with a ‘pass’ ahead of the exhibition match.

The day also saw recruitment and information stands for sports clubs across the county, as well other organisations.

Take a look at the tournament at Northampton’s Racecourse with the pictures below.

1. Racecourse courts officially opened Basketball Northants held a 3x3 tournament for male, female, junior and wheelchair basketball teams on Sunday July 31. It was the first event on the new courts. Photo: Ian Scott Photo Sales

