Brand new basketball courts at popular park in Northampton near completion - rough opening date revealed

Brand new basketball courts are nearing completion at a popular park in Northampton and a planned opening date has been revealed.

Plans to refurbish the basketball courts at The Racecourse were approved by the council at the end of 2020, with 10 accompanying floodlights being approved in March last year.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has invested £139,000 on the installation of new floodlights, a new surface and line markings and replacement basketball and netball hoops. WNC's funding has been 50 percent match-funded by Sport England.

The new basketball courts at The Racecourse will be free to use when they open

The facilities have been transformed from their previous tired appearance to a clean, colourful and fresh new look.

So what does this mean for Northampton's basketball community?

Martin Spencer from Basketball Northants praised the new facilities and thanked both WNC and Sport England.

He said: "We've probably got the biggest community three versus three area with six courts in the country. The benefits of this court? It gives a venue where players can play at any time up until 9pm with floodlights, without having to pay for the facilities, it will all be free. What better for the basketball community?

"We really appreciate the support we've had from WNC and Sport England. And a special mention to councillor Jane Birch, she has been really supportive."

Basketball Northants has organised an inaugural three versus three tournament on July 31, starting at 12.30pm. It is hoped the facilities will be finished by then, Martin said.