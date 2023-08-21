Four rising stars from Northants Knights American football team shine bright for Great Britain

In an exhilarating showcase of athleticism and teamwork, four rising stars from the Northants Knights American football team played a pivotal role in the Great Britain U17's resounding 39-0 victory over Norway U17's in Oslo. David Obembe, Luke Vincent, Deegan Stones, and Sam White, all hailing from the Northants Knights, not only represented their country but also showcased their exceptional skills on an international stage.

The match, held on a rainy afternoon at the Oslo Stadium, witnessed an outstanding performance by the young British team, with these local lads shining bright. The quartet from Northants Knights played an instrumental role in the victory, contributing on offense, defense and special teams, and leaving a lasting impact on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke's standout performance on the offensive line was a key factor in creating strategic openings and providing solid protection for the team's quarterback. David and Deegan showcased exceptional prowess at linebacker, effectively thwarting the opposing team's advances and ensuring a dominant defensive performance. Sam White's remarkable contributions on the defensive line included multiple tackles for loss and a game-changing blocked punt, showcasing his exceptional ability to disrupt the opposing team's plays and create crucial turnovers.

Luke, Deegan, David and Sam proudly represented GB in Oslo, Norway.

Upon their triumphant return, the Knights' head coach, Jack O'Beirne, expressed his pride in the players' achievements. "It's a true honor to witness these young athletes shine on an international stage. Their dedication to the sport and their exceptional teamwork were evident in every play. They represented not only the Great Britain U17's but also the Northants Knights with immense pride," Coach O'Beirne stated.

This victory marks a significant milestone for these young athletes and underscores the prowess of American football development in the local Northants community. As they return home to their enthusiastic supporters, the players' performance in Oslo will undoubtedly inspire aspiring athletes and further solidify the Knights' reputation as a breeding ground for exceptional talent.

With their memorable victory in Oslo, David Obembe, Luke Vincent, Deegan Stones, and Sam White have not only etched their names in the annals of the sport but have also made their local community immensely proud. Their journey is a testament to the power of dedication, skill, and unwavering passion for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights recruit players from across the East Midlands, from ages 13 plus, for the youth team up to the senior team.

No experience is needed and the team will welcome players of all shapes and sizes.