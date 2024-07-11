Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The World Championship of Legends semi-finals take place at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday - with Pakistan taking on the West Indies and Australia doing battle with India.

It's a final chance to see some of the greats of world cricket at Wantage Road, with the likes of Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Brett Lee, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Yuvraj Sungh Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh all set to be in action.

The first semi-final sees Pakistan take on the West Indies at 12.30pm, with Australia then doing battle with India at 4.30pm. The final will take place on Saturday at Edgbaston (5pm).

The tournament began at the home of Warwickshire last week before switching to Wantage Road on Monday, and there have been runs galore at the home of the Steelbacks.

Yuvraj Singh is captain of the India Legends side

Missing out on the last four are England and South Africa, despite some excellent performances by the likes of Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Bopara and ex-Steelback Richard Levi.

The County Ground week started with Australia (199-5) seeing off India (176-6) by 23 runs, with Dan Christian (69 from 33 balls) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-19) starring for the Aussies, and Yusuf Pathan (78 from 48) in the runs for India.

On Tuesday, West Indies (210-5) beat England (209-5) by five wickets despite Bell hitting 97 from 64 balls, Bopara 53 from 30 and Pietersen 42 from 19, with Chadwick Walton's 85 from 42 winning it for the Windies.

Sarel Erwee then hammered 105 not out from 57 balls and Jaques Snyman 82 from 47 as South Africa (214-1) hammered Pakistan (210-4) by nine wickets, with Sharjeel Khan having hit 72 from 36 balls.

Chris Gayle is part of the West Indies Legends squad

On Wednesday, there was carnage in the opening match as Australia posted 274 for seven in their 20 overs against the West Indies!

Ben Dunk hammered 100 from 35 balls and Christian 99 from 35 before the Windies responded with 219 for six thanks to 70 not out from Ashley Nurse and 64 from Dwayne Smith.

The second match was a slightly more sedate affair, with South Africa (210-8) beating India (156-6) by 54 runs in a dead rubber.

Jacques Snyman hit 73 from 43 balls and Levi rolled back the years with 60 from 25 for South Africa, with Harbhajan Singh claiming four for 25.

Yusuf Pathan then top-scored with 54 from 44 as India struggled in reply, Vernon Philander the pick of the SA bowlers with two for 17.

Tickets for the double-header semi-finals are £18 for adults and £4 for juniors up to the age of 16.

There are also premium allocated seating tickets, which are £25 for adults and £10 for juniors. Go to nccc.ticketco.events

There is also free parking available at Abington Park.