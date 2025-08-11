Davies and Ali too good as Steelbacks suffer another One Day Cup defeat

George Bartlett top-scored for the Steelbacks

Alex Davies’ accomplished century and Tazeem Ali’s skilful five-for powered Warwickshire to a 62-run Metro Bank One-Day Cup victory over struggling Steelbacks at Rugby School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bears totalled 291 for eight, having recovered from 32 for four thanks to Davies’ measured 123 (123 balls).

The former Lancashire batter’s second List A century was well-supported by Kai Smith (50, 50) before important late-order contributions from Michael Booth (45 not out, 25) and Jake Lintott (37, 45).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tazeem then spun the Steelbacks to destruction with five for 43, his maiden first-team five-for as the visitors fell well short on 229.

Only George Bartlett (47 from 57 balls) and Justin Broad (43 from 47) threatened to challenge the target, but they each fell to 19-year-old Tazeem.

Warwickshire chose to bat but suffered another dreadful start.

Having imploded to 38 for seven against Yorkshire at Scarborough in their Metro-Bank opener, this time they hit 32 for four as three of the top five lasted a combined five balls on the way to bagging ducks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Steelbacks’ opening bowlers struck twice in three balls.

First Liam Guthrie as Rob Yates edged to wicketkeeper Lewis McManus and Zen Malik was lbw. Then Luke Procter who trapped Ed Barnard and Hamza Shaikh lbw.

Davies, playing in the competition for the first time having not been signed up for The Hundred, and Smith rebuilt steadily with a stand of 109 in 16 overs. Smith reached 50 for the second time in List A cricket before dragging a reverse sweep at Rob Keogh on to his stumps.

Vaansh Jani hammered Yuzvendra Chahal to point where George Bartlett took an excellent low catch but further support for Davies came from Lintott in a stand of 82 in 17 overs during which the club captain reached a 104-ball century to warm applause from the excellent crowd at the lovely outground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lintott hoisted Chahal to long off and Davies missed a scoop at Domnic Leech and was bowled but Booth and Tazeem added 55 from the last 29 balls to take Warwickshire close to the 300 which appeared about par.

The Steelbacks reached 30 without loss but then lost two wickets in seven balls as Ricardo Vasconcelos lifted Olly Hannon-Dalby to mid off and Aadi Sharma spliced Barnard to extra cover.

McManus (32 from 40) set down roots but Tazeem flighted a beauty on to his off-stump. When Tim Robinson middled a cut at Barnard but fell to a stunning catch by Malik, it was 73 for four.

Bartlett and Broad kept the Steelbacks in the game with a stand of 80 in 15 overs but Tazeem returned to dismiss them both in successive overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bartlett chose the wrong ball to pull and was bowled middle stump. Broad reverse-swept straight to short third man.

Keogh emulated Broad and when Leech flicked Tazeem to mid-wicket, the England Under 19s spinner had his five-for and his team had the win they needed after starting with a defeat at Scarborough.

As for Northants, they are without a win after three matches, with just the two points from the rained-off clash at Lancashire in the bank.